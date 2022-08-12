Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna cut United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

United Airlines Price Performance

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,500. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.91) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

