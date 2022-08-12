Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,830 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

PAA opened at $11.56 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.10%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.