Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,705,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.64.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $154.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $156.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile



Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.



