Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 542 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ingredion by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $93.69 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day moving average is $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on INGR. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

