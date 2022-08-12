Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannae Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225,711 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,937 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,045.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,583,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,897,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $1,453,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,002 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,587.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $1,453,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,587.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $98,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 831,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,660,728.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,450,559 shares of company stock valued at $130,743,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

DNB opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

