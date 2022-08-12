Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 821 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Devon Energy Trading Up 7.3 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

