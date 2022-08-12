GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,769 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 407.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,769 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

About SS&C Technologies

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

