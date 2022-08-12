Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $348,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 81,820 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 998,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 39,181 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 158,752 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 420,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 194.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 275,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VVR opened at $3.96 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.