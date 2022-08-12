Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $75.27 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Activision Blizzard worth $75,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average is $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

