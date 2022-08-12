Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Eaton worth $76,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $149.45 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.