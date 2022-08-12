Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,334 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Republic Services worth $72,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Republic Services by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.85. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RSG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

