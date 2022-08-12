Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $206.89 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

