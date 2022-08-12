Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $966,000 Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Leidos were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after acquiring an additional 741,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,404,000 after buying an additional 211,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,475,000 after buying an additional 320,790 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Leidos by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,468,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,733,000 after buying an additional 189,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.05.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. Leidos’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Barclays downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

