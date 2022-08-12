Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.3 %

PHM opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.