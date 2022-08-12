Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,689 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 128,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $101.91 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $151.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.95.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

