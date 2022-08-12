Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 141.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,951,677 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

MRVL stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,827. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

