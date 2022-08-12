Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $1,892,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $206.89 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.