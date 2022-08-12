Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 76.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $501.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $435.16 and a 200 day moving average of $464.79. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.75.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

