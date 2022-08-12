Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

