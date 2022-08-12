Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 791 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,598,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,078,000 after purchasing an additional 234,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,645,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,671,000 after purchasing an additional 74,973 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,075,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after purchasing an additional 78,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,756,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,057,000 after acquiring an additional 137,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of HWM opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $38.62.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

