Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in F5 were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,009.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,471,000 after purchasing an additional 110,915 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,892,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,278,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 107,025 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Trading Down 0.0 %

FFIV stock opened at $170.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.15. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.43 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.57.

Insider Activity

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $27,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,671.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,377. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.