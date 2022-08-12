F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in F5 were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $362,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in F5 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $27,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,671.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,377 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F5 Trading Down 0.0 %

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

FFIV stock opened at $170.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.57. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.43 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.