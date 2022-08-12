Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 3,020 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

AMLP opened at $38.81 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

