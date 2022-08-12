Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 479,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,892,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

