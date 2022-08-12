Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Increased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $312,407,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,711,000 after acquiring an additional 27,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Truist Financial cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $224.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.49. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $336.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.