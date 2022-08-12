Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,289,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,504,063 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $508,293,000 after acquiring an additional 488,325 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $332,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,701,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $327,530,000 after acquiring an additional 225,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,246,346 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $196,854,000 after acquiring an additional 141,127 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

