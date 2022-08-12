Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $483,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $73.86 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67.

The company also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 280.19%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

