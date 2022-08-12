Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,122,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

