Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 296 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Toro by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 709,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,653,000 after buying an additional 42,491 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Toro by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Toro by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in Toro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Toro by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 404,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after buying an additional 120,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NYSE:TTC opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.03. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $115.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

