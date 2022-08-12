Herold Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFP. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 80.0% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 264,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DFP opened at $23.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $30.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

