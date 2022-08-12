Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after purchasing an additional 109,723 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $132.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

