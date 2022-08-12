Herold Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.