Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 121.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $49.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.24.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

