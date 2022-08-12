Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 494,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 50,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 330,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:UTF opened at $27.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

