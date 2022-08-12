Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $29,000 in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $63,788,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,319,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,476,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,732,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,340,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $21,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE:TAK opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

