285 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,965,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,960,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $112.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day moving average is $116.42. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.10 and a 12 month high of $136.26.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

