Herold Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 987.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.