Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

