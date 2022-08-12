Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JBLU. Cowen decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.