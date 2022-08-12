Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $33,000 in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 255,870 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,436,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 36,272 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EVN stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.35.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.