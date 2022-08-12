Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,253.9% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 43,004 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $123.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.10. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

