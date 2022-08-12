Herold Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.3656 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

