Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.