Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82.

