Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $276,000. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,315,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $293,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.