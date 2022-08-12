Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 800 Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NUMG opened at $39.83 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21.

