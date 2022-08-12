Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.1% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.3% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.80.

NYSE:CE opened at $116.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. Celanese’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

