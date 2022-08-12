Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $36,000 in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

HPS opened at $17.20 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

