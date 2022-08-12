Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 119,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 907,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 104,921 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 656,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 610,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 373,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 44,143 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE BCX opened at $9.50 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Dividend Announcement

Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

