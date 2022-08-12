Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,659 DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 97,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTF opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $12.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

