Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 491 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 678.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis Stock Down 2.1 %

NVS stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.